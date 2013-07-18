Insane Video Shows A Woman Being Pinned Down And Arrested For Chalking On A University Of London Building

A 24-year-old philosophy instructor at the University of London was arrested Tuesday for an “act of criminal damage”: using chalk on a university building.



Konstancja Duff, a former UL graduate student who currently teaches part time at the school, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage during a protest in support of the University of London’s student union, which is being abolished by the school, according to the Times Higher Education. Duff was also changed with two counts of assault on police after resisting arrest.

A YouTube video of Duff’s arrest show several police officers forcing her to the ground and pinning her hands behind her back. As many UL students protested the police’s actions, Duff was handcuffed and dragged out of the student union towards a police van. When she refused to enter the van, more officers were called to the scene.

At one point in the video Duff screams “Ow, that hurts so much! Get the f*** off me, that hurts so much!”

THE reports that protestors picketed the police station throughout the night calling for Duff’s release. In a statement, the protest’s organisers called the police intervention a “disgrace” and said that “Chalk can be washed off – that is the whole point of chalk.”

A University of London spokesperson told THE, “Although the instigator thankfully only used coloured chalk, the Foundation Stone that [was] defaced absorbed some of the chalk’s colour … A specialist cleaning firm was called to steam clean the stone but further work will be required to reinstate some of the lettering.”

Watch the video of Duff’s arrest for chalking below (some of the language is NSFW):

