A science student recorded a work call to show how often women in STEM are interrupted by men, and the TikTok went viral

Rachel Hosie
TikTok/Claire McDonnellClaire McDonnell posted a TikTok of her call with male peers.
  • A woman studying science posted a video on TikTok of “live footage of being a woman in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics].
  • Claire McDonnell’s recording of a call with her peers shows her repeatedly being interrupted by men.
  • “My male classmates love listening to my input and letting me finish my sentences. True respectful kings,” she wrote in the caption.
  • McDonnell, 22, is one of four women studying a graduate science and finance program at the University of Iowa, alongside around 60 men, according to Buzzfeed.
  • She told the news site she originally recorded the call to send to a friend, but then decided she’d post it on TikTok too.
  • The video has now been viewed 2.5 million times.
@cleaselmy male classmates love listening to my input and letting mefinish my sentences d. true respectful kings p. ##fyp##womeninstem##misogyny##men

loriginal sound – Claire McDonnell

