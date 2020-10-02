A science student recorded a work call to show how often women in STEM are interrupted by men, and the TikTok went viral

- A woman studying science posted a video on TikTok of “live footage of being a woman in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics].”
- Claire McDonnell’s recording of a call with her peers shows her repeatedly being interrupted by men.
- “My male classmates love listening to my input and letting me finish my sentences. True respectful kings,” she wrote in the caption.
- McDonnell, 22, is one of four women studying a graduate science and finance program at the University of Iowa, alongside around 60 men, according to Buzzfeed.
- She told the news site she originally recorded the call to send to a friend, but then decided she’d post it on TikTok too.
- The video has now been viewed 2.5 million times.
