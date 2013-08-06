A South Korean Woman Flipped Her Car Seconds Into Her Driver's Test

A video of a failed driving test has already clocked more than 1 million views on YouTube, after the South Korean woman flipped the car just seconds after starting.

According to the NY Daily News, the instructor shouts at the woman to brake as she heads immediately off the road and into hedges. The car slowly rolls over and lands upside down.

It’s unclear if she or the instructor were injured (both can be heard yelling after the crash), but it’s likely she failed the test.

Watch:

