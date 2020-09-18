A'ja Wilson won the WNBA MVP award and issued a tearful thank you to her Las Vegas Aces teammates

A’ja Wilson is the 2020 WNBA MVP.

The 6-foot-4 superstar averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game en route to her first MVP honour.

After learning she won the award, Wilson issued a tearful message of thanks to her teammates and the league.

After averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game to lead her Las Vegas Aces to the top seed in this year’s WNBA playoffs, the 6-foot-4 superstar was considered a heavy favourite to win the league’s highest individual honour.

Still, when news came that she had won the award, Wilson was so surprised and overwhelmed that she was moved to tears.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara A’ja Wilson blocks a shot by Indiana Fever centre Natalie Achonwa.

In a video shared on social media by the league, the 24-year-old cried as she thanked her teammates, members of the Aces’ staff, and the WNBA itself for

“I wouldn’t be this without you guys,” she said, gesturing towards her new hardware. “I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for the Aces organisation, if it wasn’t for the W. I’m truly grateful.”

Though she’s never won the award before, Wilson nearly swept MVP voting this year. According to the league, the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart garnered three first-place votes, and Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot received one. Wilson earned the remaining 47 votes.

Wilson and her Las Vegas teammates will return to the hardwood Sunday to face the lowest-remaining seed for their first game of a best-of-five semifinal series.

