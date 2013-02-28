Announcer Gets Fooled By An Airball, Thinks Wizards Won On Buzzer-Beater

It is amazing to think that an announcer sitting courtside would mistake an airball for a game-winning basket. But that is exactly what happened when Wizards announcer Steve Buckhantz called Trevor Ariza’s attempt at a game-winning shot as time expires.



In defence of Buckhantz, the ball does look like it goes in, as it passes by the basket at just the perfect angle and even brushes the net. And while it takes several seconds for the announcers to realise what happened, Buckhantz does a great job correcting the call when he says, “the dagger has been retracted.” Here’s the video and the unfortunate call (via Comcast Sportsnet)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

