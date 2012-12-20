Winthrop Coach Delivers Impassioned Speech Calling For Change Following Newtown Shooting

Last night’s college basketball matchup between Winthrop and Ohio State would normally just be another big school feasting on a little school early in the season. But following the game, Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey used a rare opportunity on the national stage to deliver a speech demanding change following the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.



Kelsey refers to his own daughters and how lucky he is that he can still hold them. And while he did not make any specific demands, he did say that both sides of the political aisle need to “step up,” as well as “parents, teachers, rabbis, priests, [and] coaches,” adding that this “needs to be a time for change.”

Here’s his full speech (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

