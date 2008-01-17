Video Winners, Losers: YouTube Pulling Away From The Pack

Grim news for anyone in the online video business who isn’t YouTube: Google’s video site continues to consolidate its lead. Compete.com pegs YouTube’s U.S. market share at 52.3% last month, up 6.1% from November and up 40% from December 2006. AOL, Yahoo, and MSN trail behind, but they trail far behind: Their combined market share is less than half of YouTube’s.

Particularly bad trend lines: Those belonging to MySpace, whose video marketshare has dropped from 19% to 7.1% over a year, and Heavy.com, which plummeted almost 30%. Not pictured: NBCU-Fox’s Hulu, which Compete says is tracking 250,000 “people” a month while in private beta.

