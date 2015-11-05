Chelsea player scores beautiful free kick goal that may have saved Jose Mourinho's job -- for now

By just about every measure, Chelsea’s season has been an abject failure.

The reigning Premier League champions currently sit 15th in the table, lodged between Norwich and Stoke. Through 11 games, they have managed 11 points (3-2-6) and are already 14 points behind currently league leaders Manchester City. They’re just four points clear of relegation, which, considering the money spent on and expectations for this team, is a nightmare far worse than even the most pessimistic Blues supporters could have possibly imagined.

It’s not surprising, then, that Jose Mourinho, the team’s outspoken manager, is rumoured to be on the hot seat. Reports have suggested that he’ll be fired after the team’s game this weekend against Stoke, and at least one starting player anonymously told a BBC Radio reporter that the team was staging a mutiny against him.

But Mourinho may may just be in the clear for a little while longer, thanks to a dazzling Willian free kick that gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Here’s the goal:

And from another angle. Just perfect.

Wins have been hard to come by for this team, and staying alive in Europe might be the only thing Mourinho has going for him right now.

Or, his fate may already be sealed and this win will be his final at Stamford Bridge. If that’s the case, at least it game in spectacular fashion.

