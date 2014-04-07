VIDEO: William And Kate Get A Maori Haka Welcome While Prince George Watches From A WIndow

Photo By Woolf/Crown Copyright

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are in New Zealand as part of a nine-day tour.

But it is their son, Prince George, who is causing the most interest.

Radio New Zealand reported that flag-waving raincoated schoolchildren stood in the drizzle to welcome the royal couple and their nine-month-old son.

Maori elders greeted Royal couple on the lawn of Government House in Wellington. A haka was performed in icy winds by students from Rongotai College.

Prince George was taken inside while his parents watched the Haka.

However, the nine-month-old was seen at a window in Government House, according to the NZ Herald.

The Royals are due in Sydney on April 16.

