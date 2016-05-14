PGA Tour veteran hit the first hole-in-one at the famed 17th hole at Sawgrass in 14 years

Will Wilcox, a journeyman 29-year-old golfer currently ranked 134th in the world, hit a hole-in-one on the legendary 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday. The ace marked the first time since 2002, or 6,300 efforts, that a golfer knocked it in from the tee on the island green at the Player’s Championship.

Wilcox stuck his shot, but began to walk away from the tee-box before he realised the ball was tracking even closer toward the hole. Take a look. His celebration is almost as good as the shot itself:

And here’s another look at the 17th, to give you a sense of why there hasn’t been a hole-in-one in 14 years.

