Will Ferrell Zoombombed an NFL team's meeting to change the playbook and show off his belly posing as a veteran tight end

- Will Ferrell crashed a Seattle Seahawks video conference team meeting, posing as tight end Greg Olsen.
- Olsen joined the Seahawks on a one-year, $US7 million deal this offseason after spending the entirety of his career with the Carolina Panthers.
- Ferrell posed as Olsen to introduce himself to the team, saying he was in love with quarterback Russell Wilson and offering to make a few additions to the playbook.
- Ferrell also proudly showed off his physique, lifting up his shirt and asking his new teammates, “Does this look like the body of a 36 year old?”
- “My body is a temple,” Ferrell concluded.
.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here…
Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. ???????? pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020
