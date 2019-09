It was 80s night in New Orleans, so the Hornets had Will Ferrell provide the pre-game introductions. Apparently, the Hornets couldn’t get Ralph Macchio, Molly Ringwald, Pac Man, a Goonie, or even a Gremlin. So, Will Ferrell it was.



Here is the video…



