The Wild Last Lap Of This Weekend's NASCAR Race Included Spins, Bumps, And Three Different Leaders

This week’s NASCAR race, the Finger Lakes 355, was held at Watkins Glen, one of those road courses where the drivers are forced to prove that they can indeed occasionally turn right. And this year’s race included one of the crazier final laps you will ever see.



The chaos began when Bobby Labonte cut an oil line and started leaking oil all over the track. As the white flag dropped and the cars entered the final lap, Kyle Busch held a small lead. But only moments later, he couldn’t hold the track, went wide, and when he tried to come back, was spun by Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski then had to battle a damaged fender, more oil on the track, and Marcos Ambrose, who was breathing down his neck. Both drivers slid all over track, before Ambrose passed Keselowski for the checkered flag.

Here’s the final lap…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.