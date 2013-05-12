Wigan Upsets Manchester City In FA Cup Final With Spectacular Extra Time Header

Wigan Athletic, a club that is in danger of being demoted out of the English Premier League, stunned the defending league champions, Manchester City, in the FA Cup final.



The lone goal of the match came in extra time on a perfect header by Ben Watson off a corner kick. Here is the winning goal and the subsequent celebration…

