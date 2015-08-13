VIDEO: Who says accountants don't have fun?

Xerocon in Melbourne. Supplied.

When you put 1600 accountants in room, you might expect a few discussions about spreadsheets.

But at the annual Xerocon, the accounting technology conference in Melbourne, they are determined to have fun:

Watch this conference performance:

At the conference, Xero announced series of strategic partnerships with Dropbox, Adobe, Bigcommerce and Insightly to create integrations with the cloud computing platform.

The partnerships will offer significantly improved business insights and simplify collaboration for small businesses and their accounting partners.

Chris Ridd, Xero Australia managing director, also announced that this week his company expects to reach the milestone of more than 250,000 paying subscribers in Australia.

Xero recently announced it had more than 540,000 paying subscribers globally.

