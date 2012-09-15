Who Is The Mysterious Face-Paint Kid That Crashed ESPN Today?

ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” did an episode today on the New Orleans Saints and the Bounty-gate suspensions. But something strange happened.



As Anthony Hargrove of the Saints was answering his first question, the video cut away to what appears to be a college-aged kid with his face partially painted blue. He is only on screen for 0.05 seconds, and was not part of the rest of the episode in any way.

So who is he and how did he end up on this show? This might make more sense 30 years ago if this was an old tape being recorded over. But this had to be something that was inserted during editing. Was it a mistake? Was it a prank? Was it evil-doers showing they can infiltrate ESPN headquarters?

Here’s the video, look for it at the 13 second mark…

