Whitney Houston's Super Bowl national anthem will never be topped

George Rose/Getty Images Whitney Houston sings the national anthem prior to the Super Bowl.

In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, Whitney Houston sang an incredible rendition of the national anthem. Houston also recorded the song and donated proceeds to charity, according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, prior to Super Bowl LI, Luke Bryan will have the honour of singing the anthem. While it will certainly be good, there’s no way it will top Whitney.

It’s getting dusty in here:

