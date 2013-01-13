Wheelchair-Bound Fan Rushes Court After N.C. State Upset Duke And It Didn't End Well

North Carolina State upset in-state rival, and top-ranked Duke this afternoon, so it is not surprising that their fans would be a little excited and storm the court. Well, apparently that included one overzealous Wolfpack fan in a wheelchair who was pushed out to the centre of the court and then immediately bowled over by the stampede of fans.



The camera cuts away just as the fan starts to go down. But hopefully the fan is OK. Here is the key moment. Full video, with Dick Vitale’s reaction can be seen below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

