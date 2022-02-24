VIDEO: What textbooks get wrong about Black history

- History professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries explored three school textbooks to see how they depicted African American history.
- He said that contributions of African Americans are often confined to the margins, thus marginalizing their experience.
- And textbooks don’t always point out that many of the founding fathers were enslavers.
Ohio State history professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries examines US history books and what they get wrong or omit about the African American experience.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Girl Scout cookie sellers as young as 5 are being harassed for selling unhealthy food and a conspiracy theory about cookie money funding abortion