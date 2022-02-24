VIDEO: What textbooks get wrong about Black history

History professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries explored three school textbooks to see how they depicted African American history.

He said that contributions of African Americans are often confined to the margins, thus marginalizing their experience.

And textbooks don’t always point out that many of the founding fathers were enslavers.

