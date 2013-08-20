This Is What It Looks Like When One Of Those Crazy New America's Cup Boats Crashes

This year’s America’s Cup will be competed with AC72s, a new wing-sail catamaran that is able to lift out of the water and reach speeds of 50 mph that introduces a new level of danger and excitement.

That danger became a reality during the first race of the Louis Vuitton Cup finals, which will determine who will challenge in the America’s Cup finals against the United States. Team New Zealand, attempting to round a mark had their hulls dig down into the water, causing the boat to reach a near-stop and throwing two crew members overboard.

The boat did suffer some damage, but the crew members were unharmed. Team New Zealand was still able to win the race after Team France was unable to finish. Team New Zealand now leads 2-1 in the best-of-13 competition.

Here’s the video. The best view comes during the replay at the 2:05 mark (via TheBigLead.com)…



