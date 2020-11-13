Western Michigan used the rare fake spike in the final seconds to completely fool Toledo and cap a brilliant comeback win

@WMU_Football / Twitter Jaylen Hall was wide open as the Toledo defence fell for the fake spike.

Western Michigan pulled off a stunning comeback win over Toledo on Wednesday night thanks to a brilliantly executed trick play.

After recovering an onside kick with less than a minute left in the game, Western Michigan drove into Toledo territory for a potential game-winning score.

The Broncos made a gain into the red zone and rushed to the line indicating that they were going to spike the ball and stop the clock, but it was a fake.

Quarterback Kaleb Eleby stepped back and threw a rainbow pass to wide receiver Jaylen Hall, who had been left completely uncovered by the Toledo defence.

The stunning finish came with a lesson to college football defences everywhere: don’t get caught sleeping.

Western Michigan completed an astounding comeback win over Toledo on Wednesday night, thanks to a bit of trickeration with just 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The comeback began with just under three minutes left in regulation, with Western Michigan trailing Toledo 38-28 and in need of a miracle. WMU marched down the field thanks to a series of check-down passes and one impressive throw to the sideline and finally scored a touchdown with just 43 seconds remaining.

After missing the extra-point attempt, WMU still trailed 38-34 heading into their kickoff, needing to recover an onside kick and score another touchdown to win the game.

They made the onside kick look easy.

Western Michigan (-2) scores 13 points in the final 50 seconds to win by 3. Not possible without this onside kick recovery: #MACtion pic.twitter.com/H21sPZEdlY — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) November 12, 2020

Now with possession, Western Michigan needed a touchdown to win. After another series of check-down passes picked up yards before scampering out of bounds, the Broncos got the break they needed, with quarterback Kaleb Eleby connecting with wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge for 18 yards up the middle to give the Western Michigan first-and-goal with just 20 seconds remaining.

The Broncos rushed to the line, signalling for a spike to stop the clock. But when Eleby took the snap, he instead took a step back and threw a rainbow to Jaylen Hall, who had snuck out wide without any Toledo defenders noticing.

The fake spike had fooled everyone.

THE FAKE SPIKE WORKS TO PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 BRONOCS TAKE THE LEAD! WITH :17 SECONDS LEFThttps://t.co/2LtEsaPt9l pic.twitter.com/GwKNNDU1EU — WMU Football ???? (@WMU_Football) November 12, 2020

After one more stop from the Western Michigan defence, the Broncos had completed a comeback for the ages.

On Twitter, fans reveled in the Broncos display of trickery.

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN THE BRONCOS WON ON A FAKE SPIKE?!?! #MACTION — Hendozer (@BigHen9) November 12, 2020

INCREDIBLE. Fake spike for the W. pic.twitter.com/jM9Z6hUo3a — Tyler Castillo (@tjc_12) November 12, 2020

MACTION IS ALIVE AND WELL! THE FAKE SPIKE! INCREDIBLE! — Tanner Hilbrands (@TannerHilbrands) November 12, 2020

Western Michigan’s win is a lesson to college football defences everywhere: don’t get caught sleeping.

