West Virginia And Baylor Score 133 Points, Including This 67-Yard TD On The Final Play Of The First Half

Everybody knew the West Virginia-Baylor matchup was going to be high scoring. But I am not sure anybody could have predicted that the two teams would combine for 70 points in the first half. That’s 10 touchdowns in 15 first half drives. And they would have scored more except there were two missed field goals.



Quarterbacks Nick Florence (Baylor, 321 yards) and Geno Smith (West Virginia, 288 yards) have combined to throw for over 609 yards and six touchdowns. And these teams still have an entire half left to play.

[UPDATE] the two sides nearly did it again in the second half. West Virginia held on to win 70-63. Smith threw for 656 yards and eight touchdowns.

Here’s the final play of the first half in which Baylor scored from their own 33-yard line…

