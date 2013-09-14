Wayne Rooney Scores A Goal Just 2 Weeks After Suffering A Gruesome Head Injury

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal of the season on a beautiful free kick from just outside the box to give Manchester United a 2-0 win against overmatched Crystal Palace.

The goal came just two weeks after Rooney received a deep gash to his head (Warning: this link contains graphic images of Rooney’s injury). That injury was expected to keep Rooney out three weeks. However, he was back in the lineup today wearing a padded head wrap.

Here is the goal via NBC Sports Network. You can see the full video below…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is the full video…

