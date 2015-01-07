VIDEO: Watch This Tiny Fly Decapitate An Ant Five Times Its Own Size

At survival level, nature can be horrifying. Fascinating, yes, but also so, so brutal.

Take these tiny female flies from Costa Rica, for instance. Live Science has pulled together the video below showing how they pounce upon injured trap-jaw ants several times their own size.

Somehow, the flies use their blade-tipped mouths to transform the still-living ants from this state:

To this:

If ever a nature video needed a Mortal Kombat style “Finish Him!” overlay, it’s this one:

​

