VIDEO: Watch this six-year-old girl beat a chess grandmaster just six months after learning how to play

“She is much better than that Carlsen was when he was six years old.”

Chess grandmaster Simen Agdestein was Norwegian champion seven times. He’s also the former coach of current world champion, 24-year-old Magnus Carlsen, so he knows talent when he sees it.

Last weekend, he saw it while taking on nine girls in an exhibition match at a chess training camp. One of them was just six years old – Lykke-Merlot Helliesen – and despite making her first move on a chess board in August last year, she beat the grandmaster.

“She could tie five different tie knots when she was three or four years old,” Lykke-Merlot’s mother told Aftenposten.

“Including a double-double windsor.”

She said Lykke-Merlot (yes, named after the wine) was “fascinated” by chess and it was her own choice to play.

Watch her close in for the kill in the video below. There’s a great moment at 1:39:

