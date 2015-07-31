VIDEO: Watch this guy show off, then crash his $1.5 million Porsche

Only pride was wounded when this confident young man decided to drop his foot as he pulled away from a party in this Porsche 918 Spyder.

A video posted by Kristina (@kristina_lifetime) on Jul 28, 2015 at 9:36am PDT

The Instagram post is in Russian, but the party was in St Tropez, on the French Riviera.

We’d assume he could afford to take the financial hit, as the car is worth about $1.5 million. That’s if he’s the owner.

You could assume so, given he gives everyone the thumbs-up here and isn’t getting beaten up by anyone who looks like it’s their car.

A video posted by Kristina (@kristina_lifetime) on Jul 26, 2015 at 1:00pm PDT

The Porsche copped a bit of right front-end damage and the driver was actually lucky not to take one guy out with his back to the car.

So in the end, it was just a very expensive piece of entertainment for the Instagrammer kristina_lifetime who caught it – and she’s pretty happy about that right now:

A photo posted by Kristina (@kristina_lifetime) on Jul 29, 2015 at 1:57am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.