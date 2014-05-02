VIDEO: Watch This Giant Sinkhole Swallow An Entire Street -- And All The Cars On It

Sarah Kimmorley

A sinkhole in Baltimore, US, swallowed an entire street and several parked cars — and it was all captured on camera.

The clip shows the ground open up and consume the length of 26th Street and North Charles Street.

Heavy rain is believed to have caused the earth to give way.

Local media is reporting that the sinkhole shook the ground sounded like the rumble of a train as the sinkhole took form.

There were no reports of injuries.

Here are some pictures of the earth cavity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.