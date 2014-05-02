VIDEO: Watch This Giant Sinkhole Swallow An Entire Street -- And All The Cars On It

A sinkhole in Baltimore, US, swallowed an entire street and several parked cars — and it was all captured on camera.

The clip shows the ground open up and consume the length of 26th Street and North Charles Street.

Heavy rain is believed to have caused the earth to give way.

Local media is reporting that the sinkhole shook the ground sounded like the rumble of a train as the sinkhole took form.

There were no reports of injuries.

Here are some pictures of the earth cavity.

Sinkhole in Baltimore on Charles street! Crazy! pic.twitter.com/a4IWRZG7oh — Alpha1736 (@alpha1736) April 30, 2014

An enormous sinkhole has opened up in a residential neighbourhood of north-east Baltimore, USA http://t.co/v63bUWtx9Z pic.twitter.com/ziO7cMNLOl — Oxford Geology Group (@OxGG) May 2, 2014

Another view of Charles Village/Baltimore *not a #sinkhole but retaining wall collapse along 26th St by St Paul pic.twitter.com/RhqRm6o1Hy — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) April 30, 2014

.@justin_fenton 26th St btwn Charles and St Paul collapsed onto rail tracks pic.twitter.com/WyZRGjZorl — Gold Solid Gold (@GoffSolid) April 30, 2014

