Watch This Baseball Player Make A Catch 300 Feet From His Position

Defensive shifts in baseball are becoming more common, and no team uses the shift more than the Tampa Bay Rays. So it was a bit ironic when Luke Scott of the Rays was beaten by one of the crazier shifts we have seen.



Brett Lawrie, playing third base for the Toronto Blue Jays was shifted over to the right side for Scott’s at bat. Not that unusual. But what was unusual, is that Lawrie was no longer in the infield, or even close to it. He was being used as a fourth outfielder and ended up make a catch near the right field corner.

Here’s the animated GIF (via Sun Sports)…

