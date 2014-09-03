VIDEO: Watch This Awesome Augmented Reality Experience From Cotton On

Cotton On today launched an augmented reality experience, the first of its kind in Australia.

Rolling out globally across 17 countries, shoppers can bring window posters to life, running a virtual fashion show, using their smart phones and the Cotton On app.

Cotton On digital and e-commerce manager Sameiko Slota says these technological developments are just the beginning.

“We know our customers are very savvy and we hope that we are creating engaging content and exciting new ways to communicate with them, plus providing them an element of surprise and delight when they visit our stores,” she says “they’ll be genuinely interested in being involved.”

Slota said the audience engagement aspect needed to be as simple as possible but there also needed to be enough reason for the customer to actually participate by downloading the app.

This is when the promotional Unlock the Offer component was added.

“[This] provides customers with an exclusive in-store discount code,” says Slota.

“We wanted to surprise the customer with what they see through their phones – it’s been really fun to watch our staff see the window ‘come to life’ for the first time, because it really is such a new concept.”

Slota says she sees augmented reality being a part of the mix in achieving continued customer enagagement, particularly at a time when the retail industry is doing it tough.

By combining digital content in a bricks and mortar environment, Cotton On prioritises the digital needs of the modern consumer.

“There’s a variety of ways we can use augmented reality to appeal to the customer and assist in their purchasing and we have plans to continue to use this technology and other technology in the future.”

Here is the app in action.

