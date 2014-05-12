VIDEO: Watch This Amazing Ultra-Fast Robot Arm Catch Objects On The Fly

A new robot is capable of reacting on the spot and grasping objects with complex shapes and trajectories in less than five-hundredths of a second.

With its palm open, the robot is motionless.

A split second later, it suddenly unwinds and catches flying objects thrown in its direction, including a tennis racket, a ball and a bottle.

The arm measures 1.5 meteres long and keeps an upright position. It has three joints and a sophisticated hand with four fingers.

It was programmed at the Learning Algorithms and Systems Laboratory at EPFL in France and designed to test robotic solutions for capturing moving objects.

It is unique, as it has the ability to catch projectiles of various irregular shapes in less than five hundredths of a second. This invention is described in an article published today by IEEE transactions on robotics, the first journal in the field.

“Increasingly present in our daily lives and used to perform various tasks, robots will be able to either catch or dodge complex objects in full-motion,” said Aude Billard, head of LASA.

“Not only do we need machines able to react on the spot, but also to predict the moving object’s dynamics and generate a movement in the opposite direction.”

Watch the robot arm in action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.