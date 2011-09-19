VIDEO: Watch These Michigan-Loving Grandmas Shotgun Beers

Busy weekend at my real job, so my heartfelt apologies for the sporadic posting. But this video of two elderly Michigan Wolverines fans should more than make up for it. Because nothing soothes an angry heart like the sight of a women who could be your grandmother shotgunning beers better than you.



Not sure if this took place this past Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan or not, but it matters not. What’s important is the way these two blue hairs chugs those Michelob Ultras like champs. I wish they were my grandmas…I could use their shotgunning prowess to meet chicks.

Video follows the jump…



Bet they’re the most popular residents at the old folks home. Guaranteed they’re more respected than that jorts wearing guy in the video who’s sporting black shoes and white socks. Even Kentuckians would say that’s poor fashion sense.

[H/T to TBL]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.