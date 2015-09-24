VIDEO: Watch these drones build a rope bridge that can bear the weight of a human

Clever, clever. Picture: ETH Zurich

Researchers in Zurich have shown how drones can build a rope bridge in a manner not unlike a spider spinning a web.

It’s a collaborative effort from the Institute for Dynamic Systems and Control (IDSC) and Gramazio Kohler Research. Gramazio Kohler specialise in the emerging field of “aerial construction”, which does exactly what it says on the box – building things with the help of flying machines.

The oddly mesmerising video shows three drones working in tandem, releasing a lightweight rope from spools to weave the walkway:

As extraordinary as it looks, there a lot going on behind the scenes too.

Releasing the rope exerts force on the drones, so that has to be accounted for in the drone’s flight behaviour.

All up, 120m of Dyneema rope is used, and woven together with a variety of knots, links and braids:

The control level is extraordinary:

Let’s speed it up a little:

And voila!

Picture: ETH Zurich

Its total length is 7.4 metres, and as you can see, it does support a human:

There’s obviously a few elements outside of the scope of the drone’s capabilities. The anchor points are already in place and the whole experiemnet takes place inside the ETH Zurich Flying Machine Arena.

Hosting it inside allows external cameras to map, watch and guide the drones using a motion capture system. And the location of the scaffolding structure is measured manually, but the aim of the exercise is to show it can be done.

The two teams hope the technology, when applied to the field, could prove a major boost to humantiarian relief efforts.

Watch the whole process here:

