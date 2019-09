Last night a streaker ran nearly the length of the field, right through an in-play Queensland side. He was tackled just before the try line after he slipped over.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He was being chased down by security and was tackled to the ground in front of the goal posts.

