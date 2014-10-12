VIDEO: Watch The Sickening Punch That Sparked A Huge Brawl In The English Super League Grand Final

Ben Flower is sent off after just 123 seconds on the field. Photo: Getty Images

Although St Helens Saints triumphed over rivals Wigan Warriors in the English Super League Grand Final, it was the devastating blow from prop forward Ben Flower on five-eighth Lance Hohaia that was the big talking point for fans and spectators.

The Saints celebrated a narrow 14-6 victory over the Warriors at Old Trafford on Saturday, despite the free-for-all brawl early in the game.

After just a few minutes on the field, Flower laid out Hohaia with a monstrous right hand and then struck the Saints player again once he was on the ground.

Teammates from both sides rushed to the scene, pushing and shoving each other.

Flower was sent off for the remainder of the match, leaving Wigan with just 12 men to defend against the Saints.

St Helen’s centre and former Sydney Roosters player Sia Soliola – bound for the Canberra Raiders next year – scored a try during the final.

You can watch the incident unfold in the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.