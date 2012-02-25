VIDEO: Watch The Oklahoma City Thunder Score 5 Points In Less Than 1 Second

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With players like Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, it's fair to say that the Oklahoma City Thunder have a quick-strike offence. However, that took on a new meaning late in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.



Westbrook nailed a straight-away three-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining to put the Thunder ahead 44-43. Lakers centre Andrew Bynum was noticeably having trouble on the ensuing inbound and he proceeded to pass the ball directly to Durant who quickly made a shot, giving Oklahoma City a three-point advantage heading into half time.

The shot was initially waved off by the officials, but after further review it was deemed that Durant released the ball just in the nick of time. The two late baskets seemed to energize the Thunder in a big way as they completely controlled play in the second half en route to a 100-85 victory.

