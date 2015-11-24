VIDEO: Watch the new $750,000 Rolls-Royce convertible sail into Sydney Harbour

The Rolls-Royce Dawn on debut in Sydney.

Rolls-Royce is building its first new convertible – a “drophead” to use the British luxury motoring company’s term – in nine years next year and Business Insider had a sneak peak at one of a handful of pre-production cars currently doing the rounds as the the Goodwood plant gears up to stand building them in February.

The Dawn – Rolls fans may recall the name was first used on the post-war Silver Dawn, which ceased production 60 years ago – is a two-door four-seater with a 6.6 litre V12 twin-turbo that gets you from 0-100km/h in under 5 seconds and adds some beast to the beauty.

And it’s not the Wraith drophead many expected, with 80% of the car a new design, and importantly for those in the back seats, full leg room.

Decisions on whether you want the fabric roof up or down can be made at up to 50km/h and the change takes 22 seconds.

And just in case you’re wondering about the sleek lines in the event of a catastrophe, there’s a concealed roll-over protection system behind the rear head restraints that deploys in a fraction of a second.

It’s a softer, curvaceous car, but still super-sized at 5.28 metres in length and 2.56 tonnes.

CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes is calling “the sexiest Rolls-Royce ever built” and already the orders are rolling in for delivery in mid-2016. Some fans were handing over money as far back as 2011, just a year after the concept began.

Just 28 drophead Silver Dawns were hand-built between 1950 and 1954, and while Rolls won’t say how many modern Dawns it plans to produce, the early demand suggests there may be a wait list by the time the first cars land and a long run after that.

And while you’re waiting, watching this superluxury car sail into Sydney on the back of a superyacht isn’t a bad way to fill in the time.

