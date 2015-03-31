VIDEO: Watch the moment a cable snaps, sending a 17-tonne digger down a 30-metre hole

Your bad day just got a lot better, because at least you weren’t in charge of lifting this 17-tonne digger into a 30m pit when the cable snapped.

The incident was caught on camera in Santiago, Chile, during work on the future Plaza Egana metro station. One worker reportedly had just seconds to run out of the way as the machinery dropped from above.

Once it’s obvious no one was physically injured, the reaction from the workers is priceless, with classic “Oooh, someone’s going to cop it” exchanges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.