VIDEO: Watch the men who helped overpower a gunman on a Paris train tell their story

A group of men that includes one American student and two US servicemembers are being applauded for their heroic action in stopping a gunman on a high-speed train in Paris.

US student Anthony Sadler, US soldier Alek Skarlatos, and British consultant, Chris Norman say they were all sitting in the same area of the Thalys train Friday when they saw an employee run through the carriage after the gunman opened fire.

Sadler and Skarlatos, spoke of their friend, Spencer, also a US soldier, who helped subdue the shooter. “Spencer ran a good ten meters to get to the guy,” Skarlatos said. Spencer was reportedly among those sent to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.

Norman summed it all up, saying had they not intervened, the ordeal may have ended in “carnage.”

