VIDEO: Watch a humpback whale do a headstand

Scientists have captured an incredibly rare sight of a humpback whale doing a “headstand” off the coast of Hawaii.

It was captured by a research drone by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries’ Collaborative Center for Unmanned Technologies during a field operation earlier last week.

In it a female humpback whale can be seen swimming vertically and doing a “headstand and drifting with her tail out of the water” while its calf swims around.

The scientific name for the behaviour is “tail-sailing” and is common for southern right whales but has “rarely been observed or documented among humpbacks,” according to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

“We’re not entirely sure why the whales do this,” said Ed Lyman, a resource protection specialist for Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

“But we think this could be another way for them to rest, nurse, or just try to stay cool.”

