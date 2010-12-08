VIDEO: Watch The Angriest Obama Has Ever Been In Public

Glynnis MacNicol
Obama angry

If you want to know what President Obama sounds like when he’s pissed off watch this. 

Obama gave a press conference this afternoon following last night’s deal with the GOP to extend the Bush tax cuts, and today’s subsequent freak-out by the Dems that he was wimping out. 

Wimpy no more!  Obama blazed through his presser today castigating Dems and GOP alike (also the NYT editorial board!)

“”There’s not a single thing that I have said that I would do that I have not done or tried to do. And if I haven’t gotten it done yet, I’m still trying.”

This sounds a lot angrier in person. 

Vid below.

