VIDEO: Watch The Angriest Obama Has Ever Been In Public

If you want to know what President Obama sounds like when he’s pissed off watch this.
Obama gave a press conference this afternoon following last night’s deal with the GOP to extend the Bush tax cuts, and today’s subsequent freak-out by the Dems that he was wimping out.
Wimpy no more! Obama blazed through his presser today castigating Dems and GOP alike (also the NYT editorial board!)
“”There’s not a single thing that I have said that I would do that I have not done or tried to do. And if I haven’t gotten it done yet, I’m still trying.”
This sounds a lot angrier in person.
Vid below.
