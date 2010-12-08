VIDEO: Watch The Angriest Obama Has Ever Been In Public

If you want to know what President Obama sounds like when he’s pissed off watch this.



Obama gave a press conference this afternoon following last night’s deal with the GOP to extend the Bush tax cuts, and today’s subsequent freak-out by the Dems that he was wimping out.

Wimpy no more! Obama blazed through his presser today castigating Dems and GOP alike (also the NYT editorial board!)

“”There’s not a single thing that I have said that I would do that I have not done or tried to do. And if I haven’t gotten it done yet, I’m still trying.”

This sounds a lot angrier in person.

Vid below.



Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.