VIDEO: Watch Team USA React To New Zealand Tall Blacks Performing The Haka

The Tall Blacks have faced off against the USA in a FIBA Basketball World Cup group game in Bilbao, Spain.

Despite going down to the reigning world champs 98-71, the Kiwis gave the Americans a taste of what New Zealand is made of, performing the Haka dance ahead of their game.

Clearly unaccustomed to the traditional dance, team USA looked, well, dumbfounded. The expressions of Derrick Rose, James Harden and Kenneth Faried below says it all.

Here’s a video of how it went down.

Unlike in previous games against Turkey and the Dominican Republic, USA coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted to make sure the Kiwis received the respect that was due during the performance.

The New Zealand Herald reports Krzyzewski spoke to the Tall Blacks before the Haka to find out the correct protocol. He said “We do respect that (the Haka) and we were actually going to shake hands with them after it because we knew that was a really neat thing to do.”

