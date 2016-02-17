VIDEO: Watch Paul McCartney get turned away from Tyga's Grammys afterparty

One of the most iconic musicians alive wasn’t A-list enough to get into rapper Tyga’s party after the Grammys yesterday.

At least, not A-list enough for the bouncers, who denied entry to Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. And five-time Grammy winner Beck, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“How VIP do we gotta get?” a clearly amused McCartney said.

“We need another hit guys, we need another hit!”

Beck promised “Next year!”

In Tyga’s defence, he seemed suitably horrified when hearing the news later:

