VIDEO: Watch Paul McCartney get turned away from Tyga's Grammys afterparty

One of the most iconic musicians alive wasn’t A-list enough to get into rapper Tyga’s party after the Grammys yesterday.
At least, not A-list enough for the bouncers, who denied entry to Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. And five-time Grammy winner Beck, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
“How VIP do we gotta get?” a clearly amused McCartney said.
“We need another hit guys, we need another hit!”
Beck promised “Next year!”
Here’s the video caught by TMZ:
In Tyga’s defence, he seemed suitably horrified when hearing the news later:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.