You can now watch multiple angles of the video game-style knockout dubbed one of the best finishes in UFC history

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Joaquin Buckley’s latest win looked like a video game cheat code come to life.

Joaquin Buckley landed one of the most unbelievable knockout strikes in UFC history, according to the UFC itself.

Buckley fought on the preliminary card of the UFC Fight Island 5 event in Abu Dhabi, but finished Impa Kasanganay so emphatically that his win stole the show.

The UFC was quick to post footage of the knockout on its official Twitter account, generating 12.4 million views at the time of writing.

The world-leading mixed martial arts firm has now released multiple angles which show off the finish, and you can watch them all below.

There are now multiple angles of a video game-style knockout which has been dubbed one of the best finishes in UFC history.

Joaquin Buckley’s middleweight bout against Impa Kasanganay may have only been the fifth match on a 13-fight card, but it ultimately stole the UFC Fight Island 5 show in Abu Dhabi.

Kasanganay caught a Buckley kick midway through the second round and appeared to have the American in a vulnerable position.

But with quick thinking and even quicker feet, Buckley attacked with ingenuity, hitting Kasanganay with a jump spinning back kick which appeared to knock his opponent out on his feet, before he crumpled to the floor.

Those watching Octagonside at the behind-closed-doors Flash Forum venue were visibly in shock, watching on open-mouthed and with their arms in the air.

UFC posted footage of the finish on its official Twitter account and it smashed the company’s record for most-watched video with 12.4 million views at the time of writing.

The UFC has now released several different angles of the knockout.

Watch it right here:

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY ???? #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

And here:

And here:

The Octagon-side angle might be the best one yet ???? #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/WbPJzbvDZH — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2020

The UFC credited Buckley with the most unbelievable knockout in UFC history.

The fighter himself said he just wants to remain under-the-radar despite all the people who now know who he is thanks to his fighting nous.

“It’s still surreal right now,” Buckley told reporters at the post-fight media event.

“A lot of people don’t know anything about fighting, and they only follow the person with the most follows â€¦ I’d rather just stay under the radar and do what I’m doing.”

Considering his new-found status as an overnight sensation, staying under-the-radar may well be hard.

