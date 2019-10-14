A veteran fighter won his Bellator bout by hammering his fists into his opponent’s skull while straddling him on the floor.

Bellator MMA Melvin Manhoef.

A veteran Bellator fighter won a bout by hammering his fists into his opponent’s skull.

Melvin Manhoef, a 43-year-old mixed martial artist, had Yannick Bahati on the floor in the first round.

Midway through the round, Manhoef was raining heavy leather onto Bahati’s face until the referee stepped in and awarded the Surinamese-Dutchman a knockout win.

It was the 32nd win of Manhoef’s career.

Watch the finish below.

Melvin Manhoef, a Surinamese-Dutch mixed martial artist, bounced back from back-to-back defeats in 2016 and 2017 when he won a decision against Kent Kauppinene at the Bellator 223 show in London in June.

On Saturday, October 12 he showed he is still strong at 43 years old when he won a brutal knockout against Yannick Bahati in the very first round of his Bellator 230 fight in Milan.

Manhoef had to overcome a number of disadvantages. Bahati was younger (by 14 years), taller (by six inches), and had a greater wingspan (six inches extra reach).

But when it was time to fight, all those physical differences mattered little as Manhoef hit Bahati with a right hand so hard, it took the English middleweight off of his feet, and onto the deck.

Bahati was never truly able to establish his authority on the fight, and was instead manhandled by Mahoef who finished him off by wailing hammer fists into his face until the bout was eventually waved off for good.

Watch the finish right here:

WOW! @team_manhoef gets the job done in the very first round, stopping @yannick_bahati with some nasty ground and pound! What a finish here at #BellatorMilan. Watch live now on Channel 5 ???????? and the Bellator App. pic.twitter.com/7Og7SqkTYT — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 12, 2019

With the win, Manhoef improved his record to 32 wins against 14 losses and one draw.

