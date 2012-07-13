Watch Gary Oldman Read From R.Kelly's Autobiography 'Soulacoaster'

Last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” viewers were treated to a dramatic reading of rapper R.Kelly‘s autobiography “Soulacoaster: The Diary of Me” read by none other than Gary Oldman.
The actor, who will next be seen in “The Dark Knight Rises” (out July 20), reenacted a scene between the rapper and the late Tupac–or “Pak.”
Check out the hilarious video below.
