Deontay Wilder just sent another opponent into the ether.

America’s hard-hitting heavyweight, the WBC champion, successfully defended his world title for a 10th time on Saturday, November 23.

But he did not have it all his own way.

Through much of the fight, Wilder was being out-boxed, out-thought, and out-classed by Luis Ortiz.

Then, in the seventh round, Wilder cracked his Cuban opponent with a fight-ending straight right hand. It was all over.

Watch the finish right here.

Deontay Wilder was pretty much losing every second of every round in the Luis Ortiz rematch, that is, until, he violently finished the Cuban with a single punch, winning by brutal knockout in the seventh round.

America’s hard-hitting heavyweight, the WBC champion, told Business Insider ahead of his 10th world title defence at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas that any opponent of his needs to box perfectly for the 36 minute duration of a 12 round fight.

Wilder, in contrast, only needs to box perfect for the second it takes to throw and land the perfect straight right hand, he said.

On Saturday, that proved to be true.

After being outboxed, out-thought, and out-classed, Wilder sent Ortiz into the ether.

Watch Wilder drill Ortiz below:

DEONTAY WILDER. ONE SHOT KO!! ????????????

pic.twitter.com/EYBPHgMGcL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2019

Here it is in slow-motion:

That right hand ???? ???? Slow motion replays of Deontay Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz ???? pic.twitter.com/azyRSeC3bs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 24, 2019

With victory, Wilder advances his record to 41 knockouts from 42 wins against one draw.

The 34-year-old will now face Tyson Fury for a second time in February, after all parties had pre-agreed a deal according to Business Insider sources.

