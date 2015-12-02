VIDEO: Watch crazy Australians dance into an dust tornado as it moves through a music festival

Australia is known for many things: deadly animals, the beach, and fearless people who are sometimes a little bit crazy too.
At the recent Earthcore music festival in Victoria a group of revellers thought it would be a good idea to dance through a tornardo of dust as it passed through the site.
No one — thankfully — appears to get hurt, rather after the whirlwind experience they continued to party.
See it here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R2vEeHCyOY
