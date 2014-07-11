VIDEO: Watch Clive Palmer Storm Out Of An On-Camera Interview

Picture: Screenshot ABC.net.au

It wasn’t all one way traffic for Clive Palmer yesterday.

After his PUP Senators derailed the Government’s bid to repeal the carbon tax, Palmer lost his bottle and stormed out of an interview with the ABC’s 7.30 Report host Sarah Ferguson when she asked a question about his China business interests.

Palmer is battling with Citic Pacific over mining operations in Western Australia and Ferguson clearly hit a raw nerve, prompting Palmer’s on-camera exit.

