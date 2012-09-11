Watch Andy Murray Clinch His First Career Grand Slam Title

Andy Murray finally won the big one. After losing in his first four trips to a Grand Slam final, including earlier this year at Wimbledon, Murray beat Novak Djokovic in an epic 5-set final of the U.S. Open.



Here is the final point, and the trophy presentation. And while this should be the happiest moment of his career. It is hard not to notice that Murray appears to be more relieved than anything…



