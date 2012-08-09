Watch An Outfielder Make An Incredible Game-Saving Catch And Then Disappear

With two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, the Houston Astros were trailing 3-2, but had the tying and winning runs on base. That’s when Brett Wallace hit a long drive to left field, and if the ball falls, the Astros would likely win the game.



But out of nowhere Roger Bernadina of the Washington Nationals made a leaping catch at the wall. And just as quickly as he appeared, he seemingly disappeared into the wall.

Here’s the play animated. And you can see the full video below…

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life!”

